Young mum died days after birth at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A young mum died days after being discharged from Blackpool Victoria Hospital after giving birth.

Sarah Taylor, 30, of Fenton Avenue, Blackpool was admitted to the maternity ward on April 9 2018, where she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

At her inquest at Blackpool Town Hall, both her mum Myrna Taylor and partner Wayne Wilson said Ms Taylor was unwell after giving birth. Mrs Taylor said her daughter was sweating and Mr Wilson said her lips had turned blue and she was in pain. She was later allowed to go home.

In a statement Mr Wilson, said Ms Taylor, a mum-of-two, was lethargic and suffered lower back pain and vomiting on April 12 and 13.

Over the next two days her condition deteriorated.

On April 16 she made a phonecall to what her family believed was her midwife, after which she seemed relieved to be told that her illness was ‘part and parcel of giving birth’.

However, she collapsed in her bathroom in the early hours of April 17

.Paramedic Philip Duggan, who attended the scene, said in a statement that Ms Taylor’s condition was ‘serious’ upon arrival, and a red alert was sent to the hospital.

Ms Taylor was taken to hospital and transferred to the intensive care unit. She died the following day.

Dr Alison Armour, who carried out a post-mortem examination, said Ms Taylor died from streptococcal sepsis from childbirth.

The inquest continues.