Young entrepreneur cuts ribbon on new hairdressing salon in Blackpool

Young entrepreneur Sheldon Cooper has opened new premises for his popular hairdressing salon in the centre of Lytham.

Sheldon Cooper Hair Design moved from the Clifton Gate Arcade in central Lytham, where they had been for the past three and a half years.

Sheldon said,

Sheldon, Leia and Emma, scissors at the ready

“It’s been brilliant having my own salon in Lytham, and we’ve been getting a lot busier. I was after more light and space. Our apprentice, Leia, is just about to qualify and will be taking on her own clients. I’ve got lots of ideas for new ventures as well”.

The new salon, called the Hair Club Lytham, has moved just down the road to 33 North Clifton St. Sheldon is looking for a couple more colleagues to join the current team and is playing with ideas for different businesses upstairs.

“I want the Hair Club to feel like somewhere people can feel relaxed and included. I’m planning a chilled out waiting area, and I’m after a modern but quirky vibe for the whole place.

“One of the best things about hairdressing for me is that transformation you get with people. It’s not just about hair. Customers can come in and chat to me for a couple of hours, and we’ll get them looking and feeling their best. That’s what I love, and that’s what I want with the salon.”

The original team was Sheldon, their apprentice Leia Roberts, and Emma Colman, who has been hairdressing for 20 years. Before opening the current salon, Sheldon worked alongside Emma.

Emma said: “I’m basically Sheldon’s PA! I’m definitely the mother hen of the group, and they call me the ‘label maker’, because I organise everything. We make a great little team, and it’s exciting to see what’s next”.

Sheldon started his career at just 14, as a Saturday boy at Marios on Lytham Rd in Blackpool.

He said: “I’ve got lots of sisters at home, so I used to be always plaiting hair and trying out different styles for them using YouTube videos. I used to blow-dry my mum’s hair for her every week at one point. My mum used to have her hair done at Marios, so that’s where I started.”

From there, Sheldon moved to Saks in Lytham, where he also undertook his level 3 training at college. After that, he worked at the Hair Collective in Freckleton, before taking the plunge and opening his own salon.

An important part of the salon has been using gentle yet effective products. Sheldon uses Neal and Wolf hair dyes and shampoos, which are cruelty free and do not contain sulphates or parabens. Emma also uses hip young brand Eleven from Australia, which is cruelty free, Peta approved, and has both vegan and gluten free ranges. The new salon has space to sell some of these products too.