Young Blackpool park vandals given a police warning

A group of children have been warned about vandalism after a Blackpool park was being repeatedly damaged.

Highfield Road Park in South Shore was having its plants and shrubs being torn up by pupils, allegedly from Highfield Leadership Academy, earlier this month.

Following reports of the incidents happening, officers from Blackpool Police patrolled the park in order to try and catch the vandals in the act.

PCSO Clare Walker of Blackpool Police said they were made aware a group of children were being a ‘general nuisance to other park users’ and it was happening on a daily basis at a specific time.

PCSO Walker added: “With this in mind we patrolled the park the next day at that time alongside staff from one of the local schools.

“Luckily for ourselves and not themselves a group of children were there again causing similar issues. The children were all spoken to by both the police and the local school and parents have been made aware of their behaviour and the impact that it has on other park users.”

The park has been target previously. Last year stretches of wood fencing which enclose a playground, were smashed by yobs.

PCSO Walker added: “All local parks are patrolled on a regular basis and if there are any issues on any of the local parks please make contact with your local policing team.”

Gary Pennington, chairman of the Friends of Highfield Park, said; “I am more than happy with the response from both the police and the school.”

The Gazette contacted Highfield Leadership Academy but no one was available for comment.