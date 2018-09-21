You and me are not living in the same country

At what price will Labour offer housing for all?
At what price will Labour offer housing for all?
Share this article
0
Have your say

Royston Jones says we should replace the Tory government with a Labour government in order to secure housing for all.

Is he talking about the current Labour party - the one now supported by the communist party - the one supported by elements of the KKK and the BNP? Really?

Is this the same Labour that would continue to allow unlimited immigration and “free” movement into this country - thus putting even more pressure on our countryside and housing.

If I remember correctly, the UK is actually - in size - a small nation.

So “which” UK are you living in Mr Jones?

Not mine, that’s for sure.

Mr P Webberley

Warton