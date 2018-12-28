YMCA Fylde Coast celebrates record numbers on youth development scheme

Almost 200 young people from across the Fylde Coast helped to raise more than £10,000 for local charities in an epic summertime project.

The NCS 2018 scheme, run by YMCA Fylde Coast, is a youth movement for teenagers aged 15-17 to discover who they are and what they can do.

They raised money for 20 local charities across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde, including Trinity Hospice, The Rainbow Dream Charity, Brian House Children's Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

The annual scheme took place over the summer with 195 young people volunteering an impressive total of 11,700 hours in their communities.

“We’re so proud of our NCS teams who have graduated from across Fylde and Wyre from our 2018 NCS programme,” says Rachael Slater, the YMCA’s NCS Manager.

“Over the summer they successfully delivered more than 50 social action events from sponsored bike rides to charity bingo nights and plenty of bake sales to raise thousands of pounds for worthy causes.

“We’re really excited here at YMCA Fylde Coast to make sure that 2019 is once again even bigger and better!”

The NCS summer programme is designed to provide young people with new experiences to help them boost their university application statement or CV, meet people, get their voices heard and have fun. It combines adventure and discovery with social action to make a difference to the community.

Other charities to benefit were Doherty's Destiny, Alzheimer’s Society, YMCA Lakeside, The Ashley Foundation and The Edward Dee Fund as well as the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Homeless Hounds, Ollie's Venture, SSAFA, SANE, Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, the Samaritans, RNIB and the campaign to end period poverty.

“We simply couldn't do what we do without all the support of our amazing partners, friends and colleagues across YMCA Fylde Coast. It really is a team effort which has genuinely changed and enhanced the lives of so many teens across our localities,” adds Rachael.

One of the graduates of the 2017 programme, Daniel Bittley, from Fleetwood, was recently sworn in as youth mayor of Wyre after he impressed the panel with his determination and focus.

Speaking about their experiences, one of the 2018 participants said: “Our group leader has been fully supportive of all of us and has specifically helped me through a rough time whilst here.

“I have started to conquer a fear I never thought I would whilst at Lakeside. The second week has helped me become a better person and the third week has given me a new perspective on people and on life. I'm glad I said yes to NCS.”

For more information on the NCS programme visit www.ncsyes.co.uk