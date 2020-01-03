Wyre tree planting scheme will tackle climate change and benefit wildlife

Wyre Council has committed to planting 25,000 trees over the next five years as part of its pledge to tackle climate change.

The council will work with the Woodland Trust to create 10 hectares of new native woodland and hedgerows across Wyre by 2025.

A tree planting scheme in Wyre will help tackle climate change

The action is one of the first to come out of the newly constituted Climate Change Policy Group, chaired by Councillor Sir Robert Atkins.

The group was formed following a unanimous decision at a full council meeting to implement a detailed consideration of the implications of climate change.

Councillor Sir Robert Atkins, a former minister for the Environment and Countryside, said: “This initiative is part of the all-important fight against climate change, which is a critical issue for all of us. This is such a huge area that we must be specific in setting achievable objectives.

“Our aim is to reduce our carbon footprint and planting more trees is a vital part of this.

“Planting trees not only makes our surroundings more pleasant, there are also huge benefits for wildlife and the environment. “Ultimately these new trees will ensure that Wyre continues to be a happy and healthy place to be.”

In 2020 the Climate Change Policy Group will be inviting interested groups, schools and communities, in particular young people, to get in touch with their ideas and initiatives on how we can work together to tackle climate change.

The council will also be working with schools, communities and land owners to encourage tree planting.

The Woodland Trust is giving away hundreds of thousands of trees to schools and comunities. For more www.woodlandtrust.org.uk