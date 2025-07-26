Wyre councillor due in court again to face sex offence allegations
A serving councillor on Wyre Council is facing serious allegations relating to sex offences.
Ashley Sorenson has been charged with rape of a female under 16 and six counts of indecent assault against a girl under the age of 14.
The Preesall independent councillor, 55, of Woodland Avenue, Thornton, appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on July 17 and had his case adjourned until August 14 for a plea and directions hearing at Preston Crown Court.
He has been unconditionally bailed.
The councillor was elected as an independent in 2023.
Wyre Council said the live proceedings were at an early stage and did not wish to comment further at this time.
