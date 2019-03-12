Wyre Council step in to resolve 'dangerous' fence dispute

A Cleveleys garden fence will be investigated by Wyre Council after a pensioner described it as ‘dangerous’.

The wonky fencing in Brook Grove has been driving Fiona Stewart ‘up the wall’ for the past year and she has been waiting for the council to intervene.

The fence in Brook Grove.

The 69-year-old says it has been more than a year since she heard from the council about the fencing and it has got worse as the time has passed.

She said: “It’s a real danger. It could fall on one of my relatives’ cars or even worse on one of them.

“There is no logic in the council thinking it is stable. I just hope they can come out and look at the state of it.

“It is being propped up by rubble and bits of brick and during the storms we have had in the past year or so it has been getting worse to the point it has put a groove in the garage due to it rocking back and forth.

Fiona Stewart with the 'dangerous' fence in Cleveleys.

“I’ve had two strokes and I don’t need all of this aggravation in my life.”

Fiona received a letter from the council in February last year advising it would be investigated and she would receive a reply within 28 days .

She added: “It has taken them long enough to reply to me about what they are going to do. I feel as though my concerns are going unheard.

A Wyre Council spokesman said they are investigating the fence again.

They said: “The case was reopened following an appeal decision on another similar fence nearby.

“The case officer is trying to work with the occupiers to set the fence back from the highway such that it would then be compliant with relevant legislation and immune from action.

“Formal enforcement action may be considered if the matter is not resolved by negotiation.

The Gazette tried to make contact with the owner of the fence but received no response.