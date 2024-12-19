Wyre Council purchases its first empty home as part of Affordable Housing Delivery Programme
Approved by the council this summer, the programme is backed by £1.4 million in developer contributions from housing sites across the borough.
These funds are dedicated to creating more affordable housing in Wyre.
Coun Le Marinel, Portfolio Holder for Planning Policy & Economic Development, said: “We are extremely proud to be able to offer this programme to our residents.
“This exciting initiative breathes new life into empty, disused, or dilapidated properties, ultimately transforming them into safe and energy efficient homes for those in need.”
The property will undergo a full renovation, with sustainable features such as solar panels, enhanced insulation, and an electric vehicle charging point.
These green initiatives are designed to ensure the home is both affordable and energy-efficient.
Once completed, the property will be offered for sale as a “discount market” home.
This is a type of affordable home ownership whereby the purchaser owns 100% of the property but only pays 80% of its open market value.
Marianne Hesketh, Director of Communities, said: “This is an innovative way for the council to turn empty properties into homes for people who ordinarily may struggle to get a foot on the property ladder.
“Bringing an empty home back into use provides a multitude of benefits to the community.
“Empty homes can be a blot on the landscape and attract anti-social behaviour, so by transforming this property, not only do we bring a much-needed affordable home to market we also improve the area for local people”.
For more information about the scheme, visit: https://www.wyre.gov.uk/housing-options-homelessness/affordable-home-ownership/3
