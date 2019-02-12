Gordon Banks

World Cup winner Gordon Banks dies aged 81

England's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks has died at the age of 81, his former club Stoke have announced.

We take a look back at his truly remarkable career

1966: The England Team pose with the Jules Rimet Trophy after winning the World Cup against West Germany at Wembley
Gordon Banks (centre) of Leicester City F.C. preparing for the cup, 10th February 1966
England players Jimmy Greaves (left) Gordon Banks (2nd left) and Peter Thompson (c) train with England team mates in 1966.
27th July 1966: Gordon Banks signing autographs at Hendon
