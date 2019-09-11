Work starts on new Warton homes development

Work has officially commenced on a new development of 170 homes in Warton.

Plans for the 15-acre Wrea Brook site on Church Road were approved in November 2018 by Fylde Council and housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes.has spent the last five months clearing out the site ready for construction.

The development of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties will include 51 affordable homes.

The developer plans to have the first phase of 35 homes ready for residents to move in by early next year, with the completion of all 170 homes expected in December 2023.

Stephen Daintith, land director at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “Wrea Brook Park will be a great addition to our growing portfolio of developments in the North West.

“When complete, it will offer buyers a choice of quality new homes in Warton, available at a range of price points.

“We have already received significant interest from potential buyers which reflects demand for our homes, as well as the popularity of the area and its location.”