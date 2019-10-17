Work starts on new Squires Gate Lane junctions ahead of new Nandos and Starbucks at Blackpool's South Shore

What is happening?

A 350 sq m Nandos restaurant is set to be created on the Morrisons site off Squires Gate Lane in South Shore along with a Starbucks and another small shop. The development will be between the existing Petrol station and car wash and the main road.

Junction work has started on Squires Gate Lane

A new left turn only exit from the shopping area onto Squires Gate Lane will also be built as well as a new entrance off the road into the car park

What progress has been made?

Construction on the new junctions has started to take place. This is expected to be completed around the end of November before the rest of the building work goes ahead.

Fylde Council which is responsible for the area asked that work on the new junction be well under way before the rest of the building work

A Nandos, Starbucks and another shop will be built on the site

Who is behind the project?

Morrisons is behind the application and said that its 615 space car park was never filled and so the loss of 50 spaces would not cause the supermarket any issues.

What about jobs?

In its application Morrisons said more than 20 full-time and 20 part-time staff would be employed across the three units.

A spokesman for the supermarket added: “It will also provide enhanced local facilities for local residents, shoppers and motorists on Squires Gate Lane and would generate a number of job opportunities for local people.”

Has there been any opposition to the project?

Blackpool Council had reservations about the potential “impacts on the vitality and viability of Blackpool town centre and other centres in the catchment.” However, Fylde Council said it could not find any valid reasons to refuse the application as long as certain conditions were met.