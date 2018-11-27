Work begins to fix botched £27m Blackpool sea wall

Work has started to replace damaged sea defences in Anchorsholme after breaches in the £27m new sea wall were letting in water.

Contractor Balfour Beatty is carrying out the project, which is expected to take eight months to complete and will be done at no additional cost to the taxpayer.

Cracks and gaps had developed in concrete slabs along the 1km stretch of sea wall which was officially unveiled a year ago.

A Balfour Beatty spokesman said: "We commenced an eight-month programme of remedial works to Anchorsholme flood defence in October, involving the removal and replacement of a small number of concrete flood defence units.

"Works are being undertaken to ensure the scheme remains fully secure following a series of rigorous inspections, and they will be undertaken at no additional cost to the taxpayer."

The original scheme was funded by the Environment Agency using government funds and managed by Blackpool Council.

Coun Fred Jackson, cabinet member for environmental services and highways,

confirmed the repairs would be done at no cost to the council.

He said: “With any project of this size there can be additional work required to

rectify any issues.

"We are delighted Balfour Beatty are progressing with the remedial work that involves replacing concrete slabs in a localised area.

"We continue to liaise with Balfour Beatty and are confident this solution

will ensure maximum protection at all times. "

Anchorsholme councillors Tony Williams and Paul Galley have met with Balfour Beatty representatives on site to see the work get underway.

Coun Williams said: "The breaches were first spotted by residents who observed water entering the cracked concrete slab sections causing them to lift, crack and separate.

"So this is a real case of working with the community to identify local problems and bringing about a solution."

Coun Galley added: "I think its fair to say that previously we have not had clear and definitive information from the construction company, but our meeting this week was extremely positive and I was impressed with the honesty and commitment of Balfour Beatty."