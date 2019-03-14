Woman wanted after assault at Blackpool bar

A woman is wanted by police in connection to an assault and criminal damage at a Blackpool bar.

The woman wanted by police after an assault at Ma Kellys.

Blackpool Police released a picture of female they want help with identifying following the incident at Ma Kelly’s Blackpool South on Lytham Road in South Shore on February 27.

Police said the female is believed to have an Irish accent and distinctive sleeve tattoos on both arms.

It is alleged the woman was asked to leave the bar by a member of staff and has become aggressive and refused to so. After refusing to leave she is then alleged to have pushed a male in the face.

PC Lauren James of Blackpool Police said: “We need to speak to her in relation to a incident of criminal damage and assault which occurred at Ma Kelly’s on Lytham Road in Blackpool.”

If anyone has any information about the female or the incident contact 101 or email 5180@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote the reference number 04/46219/19.

Alternatively you contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.