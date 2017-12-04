Woman taken to hospital after being freed from car pictured on its side after crash

Have your say

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after a one-car crash this morning.

The motorist was freed from the silver Toyota after it overturned in St Michael's Road, Bilsborrow, at around 10.50am, the fire service said.

She was handed over to paramedics and taken to Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment, a spokeswoman for the ambulance service added.

She is not believed to have been badly hurt.

"Two fire engines from Garstang and Fulwood attended," Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

"The vehicle was on its side on arrival, and firefighters used stabilisation equipment to rescue the driver, who was taken to hospital by ambulance."

A picture uploaded to Twitter by firefighter Fraser Smith showed the road blocked. He tweeted: "Car on it side, driver with no injuries, stabilise and make scene safe."