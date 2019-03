Have your say

A woman suffered burns to her hands in a house fire in Blackpool.

Fire crews were called to the home in Warbreck Drive at around midnight after a mattress caught fire.

One of the occupants of the house had managed to extinguish the flames, but was badly burned on her hands in the process.

A second person at the home was treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Bispham and Blackpool ensured the fire was fully out and administered first aid prior to the arrival of paramedics.