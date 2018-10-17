Woman 'strangled and sexually assaulted' in St Annes

Have your say

A woman was allegedly subjected to a vile attack in St Annes.

Police were called at 1.30pm on October 4 to reports that a woman in her thirties had been strangled and sexually assaulted at an address in St Annes.

Police want to speak with Jonathon Stemburski, 38, in connection with their investigation.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, with short, dark-brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of the name 'Rachel' on the side of his neck.

He has links to the St Annes and Blackpool areas.

Detective constable Chris Smith, of Blackpool CID, said: “Stemburski is a person of interest to our investigation and we would urge anyone with information about this whereabouts to come forward.

“I would ask members of the public not to approach him, but instead contact police immediately if you see him.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604153 or 101 quoting the crime reference number WA1824299. Alternatively, people can email 721@lancashire.police.pnn.uk or 4003@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111.