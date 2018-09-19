Woman sexually assaulted in Fleetwood car park

Have your say

A 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a Fleetwood car park.

The woman was walking in the car park of the Affinity Lancashire shopping centre (formerly known as Freeport Fleetwood) at around 4.30pm on September 5 when she was approached by a man.

He briefly spoke to her before touching her inappropriately. He then fled the scene.

Police want to identify a man, pictured, in connection with the alleged attack.

PC Carol White, of Fleetwood Police, said: “Do you know who this man is? We want to speak to him in connection with a sex assault in Fleetwood.

“I would urge anyone who knows who he is to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 221@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1547 of September 5.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.