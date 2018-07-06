Woman 'punched and raped' in 'shocking attack' in Layton

Have your say

A woman was 'knocked unconscious and raped' in Layton by a man who pretended to be friendly.

Police were called around 3.20am on June 16 to reports of a 'serious sexual assault' close to the junction of Mather Street and Talbot Road.

A woman in her 20s had been approached by a man in the late evening of June 15.

Police say the man had initially befriended the woman, but later became violent and punched her, knocking her unconscious, before raping her.

The woman was found at the scene by emergency services and taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Detective sergeant Tris Hardwick, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a shocking attack which has left the victim extremely upset and distressed.

“We believe the offender met the victim during the late evening of June 15 and spent time with her through until the early hours of June 16 before attacking her.

“After investigation we are keen to trace any witnesses who may have seen a female in her 20s with long blonde hair, possibly wearing no shoes, in company with a male of Asian appearance, walking along Talbot Road near the Ramsden Arms.

“If you can help us, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference WA1813542. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.