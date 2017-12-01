Woman pulled to safety from motorway bridge

A woman was pulled to safety after she was found on the wrong side of a motorway bridge, say police.

Police were called after the woman was spotted on the bridge at junction 32 of the M6 just after 12pm on Friday, December 1.

Two young men pulled the woman to safety shortly after she was spotted.

A police spokesman said: "We received reports of a woman on the wrong side of the bridge.

"It seems that quite a few passers-by stopped to help her and she was pulled to safety by two lads.

"She is now receiving medical help."

A spokesman for Highways England said that there had been no impact to traffic in the area as the incident concluded in a relatively short space of time.