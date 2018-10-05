Woman in sea rescued by Blackpool Lifeboat

Blackpool RNLI was called out at 12.20pm today to rescue a woman who was spotted in the sea near the resort’s Royal Carlton Hotel.

Two D class lifeboats were launched and one of the vessels took the casualty back to the lifeboat station where they handed over to a waiting ambulance.

Paul Parton, one of the licensing authorities for RNLI Blackpool Lifeboat, said: “The woman was seen standing up in the water and was in a despondent mood.

“Fortunately one of our crew members is a paramedic and was able to help took after her until we reached shore and got the woman into a waiting ambulance at the lifeboat station.

“She was very cold indeed.”