Woman hospitalised after Fylde kitchen fire

A woman has been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire at a home in Wesham.

Two fire engines from Wesham and Lytham responded to reports of a fire at a home in Garstang Road North at 6pm on Wednesday.

The kitchen fire happened at a terraced home in Garstang Road North, Wesham on January 9.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters found the kitchen of a terraced home on fire.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel and two ventilation units to extinguish the fire.

A woman who was suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to hospital by ambulance.