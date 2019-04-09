Woman 'groped by man while on night out in Ma Kelly's'

A woman was allegedly groped in a Fleetwood pub during the early hours of the morning.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following reports of the assault.

The victim had been on a night out in Ma Kelly's, on London Street, at 1.50am on February 10 when she was approached by a man to her before touching her inappropriately down her top, police said.

The man is described as black with a shaven head and a strong African accent.

PC Michelle Mackay, of Fleetwood Police, said: “The victim was left extremely distressed by this incident and we have been working hard to locate the man responsible.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we would now like to trace the man in the CCTV image. If you know who he is please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 147 of February 10.