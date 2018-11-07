Wizard of Oz in Blackpool - who is in the cast and how to get tickets here

The full cast for The Wizard of Oz at Blackpool Opera House – that starts next month – has been revealed.

Joining previously announced stars – Kelvin Fletcher (Emmerdale) as the Tin Man, Holly Tandy (X Factor) as Dorothy and Scott Gallagher as the Cowardly Lion – will be Kieran McGinn, Kate Milner-Evans, Bianca Szynal, Anthony Ray, Chloe Carrington, Sarah Tullamore, Jon Bonner, Charlotte Scott, Brian Ó’Muirí, Billy Roberts and Jess Parker with Search for Toto winners Teddy and Pascha sharing the role of Toto.

Kieran McGinn

Holly Tandy said: “I’m over the moon, or should I say rainbow! To be taking my first stage role in such an iconic musical at such an iconic venue. I can’t wait to get on stage.”

This highly-acclaimed adaptation from The Royal Shakespeare Company is produced by the award- winning Selladoor Family, (producers of Madagascar, Peter Pan, Seussical). The Wizard of Oz features a timeless score, with classics such as We’re Off To See The Wizard, Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead!, If I Only Had A Brain and Over The Rainbow.

When a tornado whisks away a young Kansas farm girl, Dorothy, and her dog, Toto, to the merry old land of Oz, they learn that the only way to get back home is to ask for help from a great and powerful Wizard. While on their quest they stumble across a Scarecrow – who is need of a brain, a Tin Man – who so desperately wants a heart, and a Lion - who could really do with some courage.

n Wizard of Oz is on from December 7-30. Tickets, from £12.50, from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Jess Parker Wizard of Oz