Witnesses to Blackpool attack sought by police

Have your say

Police want to identify a number of people as part of an assault investigation in Blackpool.

Between midnight and 2am on October 14, a 50-year-old woman was walking with a man on Lord Street, North Shore..

The man allegedly kicked the back of the woman’s legs, knocking her to the ground.

The woman suffered a fractured wrist in the incident, with between four and five people helping to pick the woman up.

The woman later returned home and is believed to have been attacked by the man again, suffering bruising and fractured ribs.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police are appealing for information and urging the people who helped the woman in Lord Street to come forward.

Det Con Adam Weaver, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and are very keen to find the people who helped.

“Did you see what happened? Can you help with our enquiries? If so please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3984@lancashire.pnn.police.ukquoting crime reference WA1825230.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 29-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and bailed to November 2.

ENDS