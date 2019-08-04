Witness appeal after woman motorcyclist seriously injured in Poulton crash

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a woman motorcyclist was seriously injured.

The rider, a 51-year-old from the Thornton Cleveleys area, suffered hip and arm injuries when her Suzuki GSF 600X machine collided with a stationary Mercedes E220 car in Poulton yesterday.

The incident happened at 9.25am outside the Poulton Elk pub as the motorcyclist was leaving the Hardhorn Road car park at the junction with Wheatsheaf Way.

The rider was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital.

Sgt Adam Dawson of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Division, said: “Our thoughts are with the injured woman at this time and we wish her a speedy recovery.

“We’re working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and would ask that anyone who saw it or has any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, contacts us.”

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log number 512 of 3rd August.