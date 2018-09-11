Witness appeal after homeless man stabbed in neck

A manhunt has been launched after a homeless man was stabbed in the neck.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital to be treated but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Detectives said it happened on Talbot Road, Blackpool on Sunday August 17 but the information was only released to the media on Tuesday.

At around 2.20am a homeless man was sitting in a sleeping bag, by the cash machine, when he was approached by another man.

A row broke out and the homeless man suffered a stab wound to his neck.

Det Con Joe Isaacs, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are keen to identify a man in a white T-shirt who stepped in to break up this argument.

“He stopped and checked the man’s injury, before running off – possibly speaking to door staff at Home and HQ to tell them what had happened.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen the altercation, or who can identify the man in the white shirt, to help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 01253 604141 or email 4767@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 214 of August 19th.

Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.