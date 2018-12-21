Winter Solstice hits hard as average Brit will see just 30 minutes of sunlight today

New research reveals that the average Brit will see only 30 minutes of sunlight today - the Winter Solstice

Today is the Winter Solstice (Friday, 21st December) - the shortest day and longest night of the year and will see the average Brit experience a mere 30 minutes of sunlight.

However, it couldn't come at a better time, according to new research, which suggests that Brits are only seeing two and a half hours' worth of sunlight in the average day, despite thinking they should be getting about five.

The research, commissioned by Jet2 Holidays, suggests that Brits become more tired (57%), less energetic (55%) as well as being less active (49%) and less productive (38%).

All in, 87% of people say that they suffer from some sort of winter malaise.

Further, people tend to just want to stay inside (48%) which has adverse effects on Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), something just under a third of the public feel they're affected by (32%) and could possibly be more prevalent during the Solstice.

It is believed that those in Belfast, Liverpool and Swansea will be hardest hit by lack of sunlight today, seeing just 15, 16 and 19 minutes respectively.

Despite knowing how the winter months can affect them negatively, over eight in ten (81%) say they don't take any extra steps to get more sunlight in their lives.

However, some do take some actions to try and improve their general mood, but perhaps not enough.

While nearly a quarter eat healthier food (24%), only 9% consume more vitamin D, only 6% reduce their alcohol intake and an adventurous 16% book a holiday to escape the chill.