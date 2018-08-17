Will Strictly fans be left purring by this Pussycat Doll?

Have your say

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts has said she is “nervous excited” about taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer was the ninth celebrity contestant announced to take part in BBC One’s show.

Her participation was revealed earlier than expected on Chris Evans’ BBC Radio Two breakfast show.

She said: “I miss performing and I am excited to learn a new style of dance.

“The Latin and ballroom world is foreign to me, I have more and more butterflies in the belly.

“I am just going to throw my heart and soul into this.”