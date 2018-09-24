Cyclists think motorists are in the wrong. Motorists think cyclists are in the wrong.

So this was bound to get your juices flowing...

Will new law see cyclists and motorists get closer?

Drivers in Britain could soon face a £100 fine for driving too close to cyclists on the road, following plans to introduce a new law.

The new law will require motorists to be at least 1.5 metres away from a cyclist when passing or overtaking, with penalties incurred if drivers fail to comply.

If a motorist is found to be driving closer than the minimum passing distance, they could be hit with a £100 fine and three penalty points.

Calls for the new law to be introduced come as a means to offer more protection for cyclists and reduce the number of cycling-related accidents.

The Highway Code has previously stated drivers should give cyclists “plenty of room” when passing, and “at least as much room as you would when overtaking a car”, but with the now clearer defined rules, it means motorists are more liable to facing punishment for dangerous driving.

Here are your views

How are they going to police it? Not everyone has head cams or dash cams. Supposed to be the same when you pass a horse (2mtrs).

I cycle on a regular basis, I stop at every single red light, Give Way sign.

I ride slightly out as I don’t particularly want to be cycling in the gutter.

There are some cyclists that adhere to the rules of the road.

If people pass sensibly and safely and they weren’t always in a rush to get past then cyclists wouldn’t ‘wobble’ from them passing so close, as it’s often faster than 10mph, because everyone is in such a hurry.

Cars speeding through red lights or turning right in front of cyclists, just so they don’t miss their afternoon siesta.

Helen Bostock

The cycle lanes aren’t fit for purpose.

Huge cracks in the ones on Devonshire Road make it dangerous and cars park on the lanes.

At Christmas, the cycle path across the road from the Squirrel has a Christmas tree on it.

I cycle all the time, I obey the rules of the road.

However it is becoming more and more dangerous for cyclists to use the roads

Janice Hetherington

If this law is coming in then unless they pay something to be on the road they should allow vehicles to pass as soon as they can.

On the country roads you physically cannot leave 1.5 metres without encroaching onto the other side of the road, which is not going to happen.

Warren Langford

If a cyclist is on the road do they have to follow the same rule of the road a car does traffic lights, zebra crossing etc? As not many do.

Chloe Elizabeth

Yes we do. I know if I came to a red light I’d stop but I don’t trust cars in Blackpool.

I’ve had too many close encounters on my bike.

Dawn Gillies

Hope that excludes the times where cyclists are 2/3 abreast on narrow country lanes.

Andy Richardson

Maybe start fining cyclists that don’t have lights on or the rider has no reflective gear on.

I’m sick of dodging idiots that fail to be seen.

Kelly Batley

A lot of cycle lanes are wholly inadequate.

If there was a decent investment in cycling infrastructure, I’d see your point.But a lot of cycle lanes just stop, don’t flow into other cycle lanes, or back into the traffic, and aren’t all that useable.

And many are just pedestrian walkways that have a line down the middle which in practice, never gets used.

At least on the road, I know there’s a connection to other roads, that there won’t just be a dead end, and the amount of pesky pedestrians will be minimal.

Craig Walling

What about when there is a perfectly good cycle lane, with thousands of pounds invested, which is entirely ignored?

Jane Voss

How about they have to stay the same distance from cars instead of squeezing through narrow spaces at traffic lights or stay in the cycle lanes when they are available?

Chris Walsh

People have no respect for cyclists, we are trying to get somewhere to as safe as possible.

Zoe Pawson

I presume this will also mean cyclists also have to keep a certain distance away from cars and adhere to all the rules of driving on the road.

I would hope they should also take a test and be liable to prosecution if they break any road using laws.

Peter Allen-Rogers

As part of the driving test the person taking the test should be required to ride a bike.

They would gain some insight into the dangers faced by other road users.

I am amazed by the number of car drivers speeding past children and the elderly stood in the middle of the road.

David Endicott

I both cycle and drive and recognise that on our busy inadequate road structure a set fineable distance is unworkable.

All I ask is please pass me with sufficient distance that I stand a fighting chance.

Also please don’t take it out on me because you saw another cyclist do something stupid, I am not them!

Kevin Bamber