Why can't we have the benefits they have in Scotland?

I read the sad letter in The Gazette, ‘We need to make social care a priority’ for vulnerable and elderly people who are struggling to find the care they most desperately need’ (Your Say, November 27).

At the same time I read a letter in a Scottish paper.

The writer in the Scottish paper points out: “We have to take control of the people who come to retire here to escape the care payments”.

The people who trouble him are the English pensioners who want to retire in Scotland for the free health and social services - so he believes.

People in Scotland get free healthcare, free prescriptions, free elderly care, no tuition fees, toll free bridges, and much more.

I read Scots get £1.4K more state cash per head than rest of UK.

Why can we not get more health and social care funding in the rest of the UK to help the vulnerable and elderly people?

This would be fair.

