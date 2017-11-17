Whose waxwork is it anyway...?

It’s probably fair to say technology has moved on in the waxworks world over the years.
Now, with the latest state-of-the-art production systems and equipment, waxwork figures can be made so lifelike it can be hard to tell the different between the dummy and the real thing.
But back in the last century, those creating the mannequins did not have access to same tricks and tools, often relying on the simplest and crudest methods to whip up their creations. We have a selection of various famous faces housed at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in Blackpool, over the years during the last century, from our photographic archives.
Some are instantly recognisable, some... not so much.
So we have a challenge for Memory Lane readers this week. Can you identify each of the celebrity waxworks on this page? We will give you the answers next week to see how many you guessed correctly!
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.