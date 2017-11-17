Whose waxwork is it anyway...?

It’s probably fair to say technology has moved on in the waxworks world over the years.

Now, with the latest state-of-the-art production systems and equipment, waxwork figures can be made so lifelike it can be hard to tell the different between the dummy and the real thing.

2. He was one half of a much-loved comedy duo

But back in the last century, those creating the mannequins did not have access to same tricks and tools, often relying on the simplest and crudest methods to whip up their creations. We have a selection of various famous faces housed at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in Blackpool, over the years during the last century, from our photographic archives.

Some are instantly recognisable, some... not so much.

So we have a challenge for Memory Lane readers this week. Can you identify each of the celebrity waxworks on this page? We will give you the answers next week to see how many you guessed correctly!

3. How many of these political heavyweights can you name?

4. Looks like he made it, but who is he?

5. It's not often you'd have seen this Italian actress/singer pictured in her rollers

6. A singing sensation and her maestro

7. You know his number, but do you know his name?

8. There may have been too many broken hearts over this Aussie star

9. He's starred in some 'excellent' films, but who is he?

10. Who is this Iron Lady waiting for a lift in Blackpool?