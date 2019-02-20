Who are the lucky Postcode Lottery winners on the Fylde coast

Today we asked whether the neighbours who hit the jackpot with a £210,000 lottery win were living on the luckiest street on the Fylde coast - but they aren't the only ones to win big.
Six people on Birch Way were left delighted as they each pocketed five-figure sums from the Postcode Lottery.
And while this lot can't quite match them in terms of the size of their haul - there are plenty of others who've done well out of the Postcode Lottery.
In July last year, three people on Sir Stanley Matthews Way East, Foxhall Village, picked up £30,000 each.
Ionescu Raul, was one of the lucky trio and said: “I can’t believe this - I never expected to win this kind of money in a million years."
And one Kirkham resident was the sole recipient of a £30,000 prize when her postcode was picked.
Belinda Marshall said at the time: “I nearly fell over when I saw the cheque."
In 2016, Knott End was twice home to a winning postcode.
Robert Butler, of Lancaster Road, won £25,000 in October that year. And four months earlier, four people at a different postcode along the same road each picked up the same amount.