Where to watch the fireworks across the Fylde this weekend including Blackpool, Fleetwood, Poulton, St Annes, Kirkham and Lytham!

The nights are starting to become longer and as Guy Fawkes Night approaches, we have compiled all of the best places to watch the sky light up across the Fylde coast.

November 2

Fleetwood Town FC, Highbury Stadium, Park Avenue, Fleetwood, FY7 6TX

Family activities and entertainment including kids TV characters, mascot challenge, community football challenge, live music and more. Food and drink kiosks will be open all night selling hot and cold drinks, hot food and snacks.

Gates open at 6.30pm. Tickets for the Parkside Stand will be £4 for adults and £2 for under 16s. Tickets are on sale at the club shop and ticket office. They can also be bought online.

November 3

Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club, Woodlands Ave, Kirkham, PR4 2JQ

A big bonfire and fireworks event is planned for all the family to enjoy including hot food and outside bars.

Gates open at 5.30pm, with the bonfire to be lit at 6pm (approx). The fireworks will start at 8pm (approx).

Tickets are £2 for adults, under 18s are £1 and a family of four for £5. Members free but donation welcome (all members must show their card at the entrance for free entry)

There will be a designated area for sparklers that must be used. People can take their own sparklers but must use the designated area.

November 4

Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9EQ

There will be a small funfair, stalls, facepainters, music and other activities. Food outlets and temporary bars will also be there.

Gates open at 4pm with the bonfire to be lit at 6pm (approx). The fireworks will start at 7pm (approx).

Price: Adults and Children £5 (under fives free with paying adult) family ticket £15 includes two adults and two children.

St Annes Cricket Club, Vernon Road, St Annes FY8 2LR

Funfair extravaganza plus hot dogs, candy floss, toffee apples, mulled wine and more. Bar open & food available until late.

Gates open at 4pm.

£5 a family ticket and there a limited number of £10 unlimited ride tickets available for the fun fair. Tickets will be available from behind the bar or reserve online.

November 5

Fylde Rugby Club, Woodlands Memorial Ground, Blackpool Rd, Lytham FY8 4EL

There will be a fairground, bouncy castle, food stall & the rugby club bar will be open. All profits go to charity or local good causes.

Gates open at 6pm with the fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £3.50 each or £12 for family of four. Advanced tickets of £2.50 can be purchased from Fylde Rugby Club, Kelly's Convenience Store in Ansdell or The Pavilion, Ashton Gardens.

Cottam Hall Playing Fields, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RN

Poulton Rotary Club hold their 33rd Annual Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Display. There will be a range of refreshments to purchase throughout the event and there will be a live band.

Gates open at 6.00 pm, the bonfire is lit at 7.00 pm and the fireworks display starts at 7.30 pm.

Admission for adults is £5, children £3, and Family (two adults and four children) is £15. Cash only on the gate as there are no prepaid tickets.

Open at 6pm, fireworks at 7.30pm

Fleetwood Fireworks Spectacular, Marine Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF

Organised by Fleetwood Rotary Club, there will be musical entertainment by a local band and a variety of refreshment options will be available for visitors. Hot beverages, soft drinks and confectionery will be available from Mount Pavilion. Wyre Bar and Waterfront Cafe Bar and Kiosk will be open from 5.30m to 8pm

Gates open 5.30pm with the fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

The event is free.