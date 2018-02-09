Where to do kettlebell training in Lancashire

Exercise and training programme using cast iron weights ranging from 5lbs to more than 100lbs, shaped like a ball with a handle.

Why: Resembling a mini bowling ball with a handle, kettlebells are great for cardio, strength, and flexibility training.

How it works: Hold the kettlebell in one or both hands and use it in a variety of exercises like the two arm swing, the snatch, the loaded carry and the high pull. The weight will sometimes change from hand to hand as the weight swings up. Other moves require power from the legs and hips to move the weight, giving you integrated whole body movements.

Benefits: It is a great workout for people who don’t have a lot of time as you train multiple fitness components in the same session including cardio, strength, balance, stability, power, and endurance. It increases power development and endurance and can help protect athletes from injuries. Kettlebells are said to be easier to use than dumb bells and barbells, due to the centred weights. It creates dense muscle mass, which burns calories.

Give it a go at...

Vernons Sports Club, Factory Lane, Penwortham: Mondays 6pm until 7pm. Monthly basis £20 for four classes, first session is free. For more information http://www.kettlebellpreston.weebly.com

Leyland Leisure Centre, Lancastergate, Leyland: 5.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Active Nations Leisure Centre, Water Street, Chorley: Tuesdays 9.15am. £4.70.

YMCA Poulton, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde: Thursdays 6pm until 6.45pm. £5.20.

NJD Sports Injury Centre, Clitheroe: Mondays 6pm until 6.30pm; Tuesdays 6pm until 6.45pm. £6 per session.