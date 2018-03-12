Where can I watch The Big Lebowski online? How old is Jeff Bridges?

Have your say

This year marks the anniversary of the 1998 American crime comedy film The Big Lebowski, released in cinemas on March 6, 20 years ago.

The popular film which was written, produced, and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen stars Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, a happy go lucky avid bowler.

How old is Jeff Bridges now?

Jeff is now 68 years old as of March 2018.

Whats the main plot?

When Jeffrey's identity gets mistaken for that of a millionaire, he finds himself caught up in a completely unfamiliar world when he is sent to save the millionaire's trophy wife who was kidnapped.

The plot is full of complex mystery which makes for a gripping watch start to finish.

Steve Buscemi stars alongside Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey's friend, Theodore Donald Kerabatsos, 'Donny'. He was another member of their bowling team, who died of a heart attack in an altercation with the members of Autobahn, a techno-pop musical group in the film.

How old is Steve Buscemi?

Steve is 60 years of age.

Where can I stream The Big Lebowski online?

The popular film can be rented from Amazon Instant Video here to give you a taste of the 90's once again.