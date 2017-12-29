What is the first Disney kids film of 2018?

Have your say

With Disney announcing The Incredibles 2 and Mary Poppins Returns as their big releases of 2018, what is the first Disney kids film to hit the big screens in the New Year?

What will Disney's first film of 2018 be?

The first big release will be Coco, following the story of aspiring musician Miguel, who unlocks his family's history on their lifelong music ban.

Miguel is transported to the Land of the Dead, where he befriends trickster Hector, who joins him on his adventure.

Coco is themed entirely around the Mexican Celebration, Day of the Dead, and has an all-Latino cast.

Who are the main voices?

Anthony Gonzales, 12, will voice the lead character of Miguel. He does all the signing for the character too.

Abuelita, the grandma, will be played by Renee Victor - recognisable for her role in the television series "Weeds" as Lupita.

Jaime Camil, known for playing Rogelio De La Vega in the popular comedy series Jane the Virgin, plays Miguel's Papa.

Who directed it?

Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich, who made his first breakthrough with Toy Story 3.

When can I see it?

Coco will arrive in cinemas January 19, 2018.