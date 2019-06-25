What is a 'pink rainbow', and why does it happen?

A pink rainbow lit up the sky on Monday evening.

The rare sight was spotted in Dorset, Somerset and other parts of the UK.

A pink rainbow

Rainbows that appear at sunrise and sunset appear pink because the sun is lower in the sky.

The optical illusion is caused when the colours at the red end of the spectrum are the only ones to be refracted - making the rainbow appear pink.

Angela Taylor spotted the rainbow above Marie Road in Dorchester.

She said: "It was absolutely beautiful. I've never seen anything like it.

"I thought to myself, this world can be such an ugly place, and then you see something like this."