What did Blackpool look like before the Tower was built?
These wonderful last century photographs, give us a rare glimpse of the resort in a time most readers will not remember.
The pictures, unearthed in the Getty Images archive, include shots of the town without some of its most famous landmarks – they were taken before they were built. A photo, circa 1880, shows the resort’s shoreline and Promenade, before the world-famous, iconic attraction, the Blackpool Tower was built.
The entrance to Blackpools Great Wheel, 1903. (Pic: London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images)