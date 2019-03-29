A family preparing to take a donkey ride on Blackpool beach, 1903. (Pic: Rischgitz/Getty Images)

What did Blackpool look like before the Tower was built?

These wonderful last century photographs, give us a rare glimpse of the resort in a time most readers will not remember.

The pictures, unearthed in the Getty Images archive, include shots of the town without some of its most famous landmarks – they were taken before they were built. A photo, circa 1880, shows the resort’s shoreline and Promenade, before the world-famous, iconic attraction, the Blackpool Tower was built.

The entrance to Blackpools Great Wheel, 1903. (Pic: London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images)
Illuminated rides at The Pleasure Beach, 1955. (Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images)
The beach at Blackpool before the tower was built, circa 1880. (Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images)
