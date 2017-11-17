What a difference a year makes...

One year ago the DIY SOS changed the lives of Blackpool carers beyond their wildest dreams. Today, JACQUI MORLEY takes a look at the lasting legacy of Children in Need in the resort

Read more: DIY SOS: Town so proud of its Children in Need heroes

Read more: BBC’s DIY SOS team step in to help Blackpool’s unpaid carers

Read more: A big build that made a difference



If walls could talk few would speak as eloquently as the Carers’ Word Wall at Beaverbrooks House on Newton Drive, Blackpool.

It features young carers’ words in what’s become a haven for thousands of carers of all ages since BBC DIY SOS moved on.

Today, Children in Need returns to our TV screens – with millions set to be raised to help others as these young carers were last year – and Beaverbrooks House feels like home rather than an artfully arranged film set.

It has been 12 months since Christmas come early to Blackpool Carers Centre.

The Carers Word Wall

DIY SOS descended in summer. They knocked down, rebuilt, rewired, plastered, pointed, painted, planted, set a new world selfie record, consumed vast numbers of cakes and bacon butties, drank lots of cuppas and transformed quality of life for young carers.

The gift – amounting to £905,275 in terms of help in kind from 872 individuals and organisations – was unwrapped in front of 3.9m viewers of DIY SOS Big Build for Children in Need 2016 last November.

They watched, wept and donated £347,386.

Beaverbrooks House, named after the charitable trust which bestowed it upon the charity in 2015, was left mangled by metal thieves who moved in after the NHS’ Blenheim House children’s service relocated to Whitegate Drive.

We're all happier now. Suzanne Cartwright with Tyanna, 12, left and Gracey, 11

TV’s ultimate makeover crew worked their alchemy last summer - after being invited to convert the annexe.

Secretly, charity chiefs hoped the close-knit clan would be unable to resist the lure of the main building and grounds.

And so, it proved.

DIY SOS did the lot – bar the upper floor. When the crew moved out the charity – in order to move in – got cracking on providing offices for staff, IT, support facilities above.

Blackpool Big Build volunteers rallied to pleas on social media and were back plastering, painting, rewiring, even putting a suspended floor in the loft. Others dealt with the snag list.

Devon-based landscape architect Laurence Mitchell, Myerscough College and other volunteers continue to ‘grow’ the garden, tweaking, shaping and maintaining the grounds.

This time around the DIY SOS team turned their attention to Swansea-based Roots Foundation, which supports children in and coming out of care.

It’s time for someone else to benefit from their expertise and generosity. And one year on, Blackpool Carers’ Centre couldn’t be a better example.

The legacy of light, love and laughter created by designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen drew upon his own resilience in handling the ‘crushing anxiety’ felt in childhood at his mother’s long illness.

His world of imagination for young carers opened the door for thousands of adult carers too, parent carers, working carers, dementia support and ‘fresher’ carers, mental health carers, family focus carers, bereaved carers and more.

On Laurence’s Word Wall ‘Liam age 15’ writes: “I was glad to have someone to turn to and talk to.”

Liam Quinn, now 17, went onto share the young carers’ champion role with Tara Bragg, 22. Now both are apprentices with the charity.

Liam moved DIY SOS regular Chris Frediani to tears when they met at the charity’s youth club and talked of Liam’s late mum.

Today Rachel Lambert, 26, is winning recognition as the first young carers’ champion to come from the cared-for. She will lead on Young Carers Awareness Day in January and help the appeal for a respite lodge for young carers and dementia support carers.

Young carers spoke passionately on DIY SOS about putting the world to rights.

Now they are getting on with their own lives. Some are still supported by the charity. Others are waiting assessment or reassessment. There have been 310 referrals this year.

Some will join staff at Children in Need filming in Manchester. Sisters Gracey and Tyanna Cartwright, now 11 and 12, veteran presenter Nick Knowles lost for words last year with their three wishes for sick people to get better, their mum not to be disabled and for world peace.

“No wishes for yourselves?” he asked.

“Other people need them more,” they replied.

They were stopped on the streets and in shops after the broadcast.

“It was well embarrassing,” they said.

One wish did come true. While mum Suzanne will never be free of osteoporosis or the need for care she feels a lot ‘better’.

The former nurse now volunteers at the charity.

“Mum’s happier now,” the girls reveal. “She laughs more and has more friends.”

“I’d lost confidence,” Suzanne admits. “Pain does that to you.

“But it shouldn’t stop me helping others. I cried when I saw the girls on TV.

“They spoke from the heart.”