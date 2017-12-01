Wesham Road Runners enjoyed night as dancers at annual event

Runners swapped their vests and trainers, for suits, ball gowns and dancing shoes as Wesham Road Runners held its annual dinner and dance.

The glittering evening was held at the Clifton Arms Hotel, Lytham for the fourth successive year.

Sue Rigby and Casl Groome

Some people attended the event, with guests also present from neighbouring running clubs – including Preston, Blackpool, Lytham and Burnden (Bolton).

The club reported having another outstanding year.

Many runners achieved personal bests and the team only just losing out to Preston in the regional interclub series, after leading most of the season.

The annual 10k race took place in the morning and received its highest number of entries – 605 – and it sold out in record time.

Wesham Road Runners’ origins can be traced back to 1981, when three friends from Lancashire Fire Brigade started running together and meeting in the pub afterwards for a drink and chat.

The club was formally created in 1985, after advertising for members and holding a meeting at the Hour lane Ends pub.

· For more information, visit www.weshamroadrunners.com