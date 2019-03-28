Wesham residents say ‘enough is enough’ to speeding motorists

Hundreds of people have now put their name on a petition to stop speeding motorists in Wesham ignoring the 20mph limits.

It was started by Louise Walker, 45, who lives in Garstang Road North, and had attracted almost 440 signatures by yesterday.

The protest outside Medlar with Wesham Church of England Primary School with the help of parents to urge motorists to slow down.

The mum-of-one said: “It has become so dangerous, especially on Garstang Road North. Drivers completely ignore the speed limit and the fact that in the space of a few hundred yards we have two primary schools and two churches is unacceptable.

“I want Lancashire County Council to listen to the views of residents and hopefully it acts on our wishes to finally do something.”

Louise recently held a protest outside Medlar with Wesham Church of England Primary School with the help of fellow parents to urge motorists to slow down.

Fylde councillor and the mayor of Medlar-With-Wesham, Linda Nulty, has discussed the petition with Louise and invited her to express her concerns at a council meeting.

She said: “This area is an ongoing problem for us and has been for many years. We campaigned for a 20mph speed limit which we now have. We regularly address issues on the road but there is no easy solution.

"Since our meeting with Louise we have re-instated the speed indicator device at the top of Fleetwood Road, written to several companies reminding them to try to avoid their heavy vehicles using the road at school times, and asked a travel company to park more considerately when waiting for passengers.”

Coun Nulty said the police have stepped up patrols in the past week in response to the campaign.

And County Coun Liz Oades, inset, said: “ I have been contacted by Louise and, since receiving her email, I have contacted our local inspector to ask him to carry out regular speed checks in both Wesham and Kirkham, which he has agreed to do, and I believe that they started earlier last week. I have also written to the highways department to ask if there is anything which could be done to help.

“As soon as I receive a response, I will contact the town council.”

“As I have said previously, 20mph limits are not working, and will not work, because in my opinion, they cover too large an area, covering as they do all Kirkham and Wesham built up areas, and therefore people just ignore them.

“If they were in areas where there are vulnerable people, for example outside schools, hospitals, and care homes, I think drivers would be more likely to take heed and reduce their speed accordingly.”

Residents believe something needs to be done soon. Louise Kelso of Weeton Road, said: “Cars travelling on Garstang Road North do not stick to the speed limit and, because of poorly parked cars, due care and attention cannot possibly be taking place.

“Surely it can only be a matter of time before serious accidents happen at these hot spots outside both schools.”

Belinda Whalley, of Church Road, added: “It should be made a one-way system as it’s too dangerous for the public and children. It’s literally an accident waiting to happen.”

New cars sold in the UK from 2022 are set to have devices fitted which stop them breaking the speed limit, it was announced yesterday.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said new EU rules that have been provisionally agreed would apply to the UK despite Brexit.

The Government published a report into the effectiveness of 20 mph road speed limits last year, and found that, while they are supported by the majority of residents and drivers, there has only been a small reduction in speed of an average of around one mile per hour.

There was also not enough evidence to conclude that there has been a significant change in crashes and casualties following their introduction in residential areas.