A garden centre on the Fylde coast will soon be launching a purpose-built eatery which will bring up tp 30 new jobs.

The Plant Place, on Fleetwod Road South in Thornton, plans to open the new amenity at the beginning of September.

A new eatery is to open at The Plant Place in Thorton | Third party

And the family-run centre, which has been open for 28 years, vows that the new dining amenity will set a new standard for garden centre cafes.

Planning permission was granted by Wyre Council back in April last year, allowing for the demolition of a polytunnel and construction of the cafe building and the plans have been in development ever since.

The past two decades have seen the centre grow considerably, becoming a thriving business from modest beginnings, known for its wide selection of plants, preserved flower arrangements that last over a year. It sells various other gifts, including locally made soaps and candles.

However, long-standing plans for a cafe for customers never came to fruition - until now.

Oli Hallam, marketing and communications manager for The Plant Place, said: “This will not be a typical garden centre cafe.

“Customers will be seated, there will be table service and a very different and ambitious menu.

“We’ve been waiting to do this a long time and we want to do things right, with a hopitality-led approach.

“it will mean that the size of our team doubles, with up to 30 new members of staff. We’re currently recruitment and looking for the right people to bring it to life.”

Oli said the business took a serious approach to te planning application, making sure that local peeple were fully consulted about the project.

People can apply for the jobs via the centre’s social media page.