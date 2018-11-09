Wedding: Surprises for everyone when Blackpool couple tied the knot

Cupid comes in many forms, and in the case of Lucia Pasqualino 28 and Joe Plant 30, he showed himself in the form of their old high school.

Lucia, a support worker for Blackpool Council, and Joe a HGV driver, both from Blackpool met back in 2005 in the most heartwarming way.

Joe and Lucia Plant

The pair were put in touch with each other by St. Marys Catholic High School, while they were both undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia. At the time Lucia was 15 and Joe was 17.

A couple of years later Lucia moved away to Manchester to pursue a degree at university but they stayed in touch.

And in 2012 they got together when Lucia returned home.

A surprise trip in 2017 planned by Joe to Rome for their fifth anniversary was truly memorable, when Joe proposed to her out there.

Joe and Lucia Plant

“It was a complete shock,” said Lucia.

The couple didn’t waste any time in making wedding decisions,

“We decided the same day that we wanted to get married in summer 2018 and named our bridal party the day after,” said Lucia.

The couple tied the knot on August 31, at St. Kentigerns Church in Blackpool. Lucia’s oldest friend Victoria, who was a bridesmaid, had won florist of the year at Chelsea Flower Show in 2017. As a gift to the couple she supplied all the flowers for the day making it even more magical.

Joe and Lucia Plant.

“They were incredible and more than I had ever dreamed of, our bridesmaids and friends worked so hard with her to set them up the day before," said Lucia.

The bridal party arrived at the church in a vintage open-backed double decker bus provided by Blackpool Transport.

Not wanting to leave the guests out, the couple hired the bus to take them from the church to the reception which was held at The Glass House, Staining Lodge Golf Club.

The surprises didn’t stop there either - all of the guests received Xylobands. These were worn during the evening and produced an incredible light show on the dance floor.

The newly married couple weren’t the only ones who had surprises up their sleeves.

A ‘flashmob’ to one of the Spice Girls’ hits had been videoed and sent to friends and family to learn. This was organised by Lucia’s work team and made a memorable highlight.

One final surprise was when local DJ Jason Fubar asked guests to create a ‘tunnel of love’ which lead the happy pair to their first dance.

Joe said: “It was he most amazing day which outdid all of my expectation and it was the best day of my life.”

Lucia added: “It was the happiest day of our lives, all of the hard work, saving and planning was totally worth it. Our suppliers, family and friends were incredible ensured everything came together.”

They honeymooned in Oludeniz, Turkey.