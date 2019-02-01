Wedding: A celebration of everything for Liam Bardell and Kathryn Broughton

When Kathryn Broughton and Liam Bardell decided to get married, they wanted it to be on New Year’s Eve 2018.

And that’s just what they did.

Liam has proposed to Kathryn 157 times in the eight years they have been together and they made a rough plan for their chosen date. And in November 2017, they went out and chose an engagement ring together.

They met in January 2011 when Liam worked in the 02 Academy, and Kathryn was still at university in Sheffield.

Kathryn, 28, who is originally from Lytham said: “I’d been to the bar a few times and noticed him serving me very quickly every time, he eventually asked for my number and we met up a few days later, we’ve been inseparable ever since.”

They tied the knot at Sheffield Town Hall, in the city they have made their home, followed by reception and drinks in Thor’s Tipi, which is set up nearby every year at Christmas time.

After that, a vintage bus took them to their evening reception at Victoria Works in Kelham Island, which is used as a circus performance training space. Their occasion was the first ever wedding to take place there.

“One stand out thing is that our wedding was one hundred per cent vegan and we worked hard to only use independent suppliers and friends for everything,” said Kathryn, a bar and events co-ordinator.

“We also hired the owners of Victoria Works to perform for us throughout the day.

“On arrival at the venue, there was a man in stilts, a man on a penny farthing and they were teaching guests to spin plates and the kids to make balloon animals.

“After dinner, they called everyone outside for a fire show, it was a major highlight for me and Liam to make that a reality as we’d always joked about having fire jugglers at our wedding.”

The wedding invites and backdrop behind the table had quotes from their favourite film True Romance. Kathryn walked down the aisle to “You’re so Cool” Their wedding day was also the day after Liam’s 30th birthday and so the day was a celebration of everything.

They even designed their own wedding rings by carving them out of a wax template before being cast into rings.

“It was brilliant having all of our family and friends together for so many great reasons,” said Kathryn.

“I also contributed to the day with my own speech, I felt it was important on my part to let my family, friends and Liam know how much they all meant to me and to thank them on my behalf.”

Liam, 30, who owns a coffee shop in Kelham Island said: “It was quite an unorthodox wedding, very DIY, and you could feel that it was a day about family, unification and love.

“At the end of the day, when I went to bed, I just wished I was Bill Murray on the 2nd of February 1992.”

Kathryn added: “It’s such a cliche, and I never had much belief when people would say this, but it truly was the best day of my life.

“You can spend so much time and money planning a wedding, but when it comes down to it, marrying Liam and having our family around us was the only thing the day needed to make it just that.”

After their wedding day, the couple enjoyed a two night stay in the Cotswolds before a week living off grid in a Cornish cabin, with their two dogs Anakin and Albus. Photos: www.indiahobson.co.uk

Liam and Kathryn Bardell. Photos: India Hobson

