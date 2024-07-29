Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temperatures are set to reach 24C in Blackpool this week before thunderstorms hit - prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

Blackpool will finally have a few days of warm and sunny weather this week as summer arrives.

It has been long overdue and luckily comes as families enjoy the school summer holidays.

The resort’s beaches are expected to be busy and beer gardens should also do a roaring trade as temperatures reach 24C on Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to his 24C in Blackpool this week | freeimageslive.co.uk photoeveryw

However, heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop the following day, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning.

The warning covers all of Lancashire and will be in place from midday until 11.59pm, but temperatures will remain warm.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day.

“However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.

“The heaviest showers could result in 20-30 mm within an hour, with 24 hour accumulations possibly reaching as much as 70-90 mm where multiple showers affect the same location.”

The resort’s beaches are expected to be busy | Daniel Martino

Residents have been warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

There is also a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services as well as power cuts.

What should I expect?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Weather forecast for Blackpool

Tuesday, July 30

Another fine, settled day with early patchy low cloud breaking to give plenty of sunshine, and feeling very warm.

Some high cloud may turn skies a little hazy at times.

Maximum temperature 25C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Wednesday, July 31

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 24C. Minimum temperature 16C.

Thursday, August 1

However, heavy showers and thunderstorms may develop.

Yellow weather warning in place from midday until 11.59pm.

Maximum temperature 22C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Friday, August 2

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 23C. Minimum temperature 16C.

Saturday, August 3

Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Sunday, August 4

A cloudy day.