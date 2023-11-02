News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

When the weather is set to improve in Blackpool as Storm Ciarán brings strong winds and heavy rain to UK

Winds of more than 100mph have been recorded as Storm Ciarán sweeps across the UK – here’s when the weather is set to improve in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:55 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 17:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The third named storm of the season continued to batter the country on Thursday (November 2), bringing power cuts, travel chaos and school closures.

Gusts of more than 100mph and heavy rain hit the south of England and the Channel Islands, with residents in Jersey also having to evacuate their homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a tornado warning was issued by the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO), which said the highest risk of a tornado would be across South Wales to London.

Most Popular

While no weather warning covered Lancashire, the county was certainly not immune to the effects of the storm, with heavy rain and strong winds present for most of the day.

But when is the weather set to improve?

Here’s the weather forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday (November 2)

Heavy rain and strong winds battered Blackpool as Storm Ciarán swept across parts of the UKHeavy rain and strong winds battered Blackpool as Storm Ciarán swept across parts of the UK
Heavy rain and strong winds battered Blackpool as Storm Ciarán swept across parts of the UK

Outbreak of rain continuing into the evening under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers heavy at times, before gradually easing overnight as cloud beginning to break.

Hide Ad

Remaining windy around coastal areas overnight, although lighter than during the day. Minimum temperature 10C.

Friday (November 3)

Hide Ad

Blustery showers continuing on Friday, though these turning lighter and more scattered with time.

Remaining windy around coasts, but winds gradually easing throughout the day.

Maximum temperature 12C.

Saturday (November 4)

Cloudy changing to heavy rain in the afternoon.

Rain predicted between 3pm and 6pm.

Highs of 10C and lows of 7C.

Sunday (November 5)

Clear changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Rain predicted between midday and 9pm.

Highs of 11C and lows of 9C.

Monday (November 6)

Light showers changing to clear by early evening.

Rain predicted between 9am and 3pm.

Highs of 11C and lows of 8C.

Tuesday (November 7)

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 10C and lows of 8C.

Wednesday (November 8)

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 11C and lows of 7C.

Related topics:Storm CiaránBlackpoolJerseyEngland