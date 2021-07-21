When the heatwave in Blackpool will end as temperatures set to soar to 27C

The UK has been baking in hotter-than-average temperatures over the last few days, with thousands of people heading to the coast to soak up the sun.

And the heatwave is set to continue in the resort with temperatures expected to hit 27C between 2pm and 7pm on Thursday (July 22).

But those struggling in the hot weather will be relieved to know that temperatures are expected to "ease back closer to normal" by Saturday (July 24).

Spells of rain are expected for many areas, and some heavy rain or thunderstorms are "possible" over the weekend, according to predictions by the Met Office.

Met Office Chief Operational Meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said: "The high temperatures are going to continue through a large part of this week. Many areas will continue to reach heatwave thresholds but the amber extreme heat warning focusses on western areas where the most unusually high temperatures are likely to persist.

"There’s a continuing risk of isolated thundery downpours late in the afternoons but most areas will stay dry until later in the week.

"Temperatures should begin to fall for most areas heading into the weekend, with some more unsettled conditions looking to develop."

The UK is expected to get even hotter with temperatures predicted to reach a sizzling 33C.

While temperatures are set to fall over the weekend, those who are planning a trip to the resort will be glad to know the mercury is still expected to reach 21C on Saturday and Sunday (July 25).

Here is the rest of the week's weather forecast in full:

Wednesday (July 21):

Any early low cloud or fog soon clearing, leaving another fine and largely dry day with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds bubbling up during the afternoon, with a risk of a thundery shower, mainly in the east. Feeling hot. Maximum temperature 30C.

Wednesday night:

Turning clear and dry in most areas this evening and overnight. Easternmost parts may see some low cloud through the early hours, with hill fog over the Pennines. Feeling warm. Minimum temperature 14C.

Thursday (July 22):

Any early low cloud or fog clearing through the morning with plenty of sunshine to follow. Some cloud developing during the afternoon with some isolated, possibly thundery showers. Feeling hot. Maximum temperature 30C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday (July 23-25):

Largely dry on Friday with sunny spells and isolated showers. Turning cloudier on Saturday, with a band of possibly thundery rain arriving overnight and into Sunday. Becoming less hot.