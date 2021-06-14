Weather in Blackpool: This is when thunderstorms are forecast for Lancashire - but will it hit the resort?

A warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of Lancashire and the North West later this week.

The yellow weather warning, which covers eastern parts Lancashire, is in place from 6pm on Wednesday, June 16 to 6am Friday, June 18.

While the warning doesn't currently cover Blackpool the resort could experience some heavy cloud and rain during the weather warning period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mixed bag of weather is forecast in Blackpool this week.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Although there remains significant uncertainty in location and timing, areas of thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales from late Wednesday through to Friday morning.

"Whilst not all locations will be affected, some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible.

"Rainfall totals of around 30 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving around 50 mm in 2-3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated."

Here is the daily forecast for this week in Blackpool:

Monday, June 14, 2021

This morning's heavy cloud will quickly be replaced by lighter cloud as we head into the afternoon, with the chance of sunny spells into the evening. A mild day, 15C.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Tuesday looks set to be a slightly warmer day, once the early morning patchy cloud has cleared. Sunshine and clear skies are expected into the afternoon and evening, with temperatures expected to climb to 19C.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Tuesday's bright sunny weather looks set to be short-lived as cloud cover moves back in on Wednesday. While temperatures are expected to remain warm (17C), heavy cloud cover will make things feel a little cooler.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Rain if forecast for Thursday, with a 50% chance of rain during the morning. The weather is expected to remain cloudy, becoming drier into the afternoon. Temperature 16C.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Dry and bright conditions are forecast to return on Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 16C. Patchy cloud will be a constant feature throughout.

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Saturday is set to be very similar to Friday, with light cloud forecast throughout the day. Temperatures will remain steady, 17C.

Saturday, June 19, 2021