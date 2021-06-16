Weather in Blackpool: This is when sunshine is predicted to make brief return this week

While a warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of Lancashire and the North West this week, Blackpool looks set to avoid the worst and could even see some dry and bright weather in the coming days.

The yellow weather warning, which covers eastern parts of Lancashire, is in place from 6pm on Wednesday, June 16 to 9am Saturday, June 19.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Although there remains significant uncertainty in location and timing, areas of thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales from late Wednesday through to Friday morning.

This week is set to be a mixed bag of weather, but it's not al bad news.

"Whilst not all locations will be affected, some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible.

"Rainfall totals of around 30 mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving around 50 mm in 2-3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated."

Here is the daily forecast for this week in Blackpool:

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

A mix of light and heavy cloud will cover the skies across the resort on Wednesday as temperatures cool slightly on the previous day. Highs of 16C are expected with a 10% chance of rain also possible throughout.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

While high temperatures will remain similar to those on Wednesday (16C), Thursday is likely to see the sun return as early morning cloud is replaced by clear skies and bright sunshine from 1pm, and into the evening.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Dry and bright conditions will kick Friday off, but will sadly be short-lived. Light cloud will move in from 10am and will remain throughout the rest of the day. Friday will be slightly warmer, with temperatures reaching 17C.

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Saturday is set to be very similar to Friday, with light cloud forecast throughout the day. Temperatures will rise slightly to 18C.

Sunday, June 20, 2021